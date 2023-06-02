Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Shares of OLED opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

