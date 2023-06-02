Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $8.51 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

