V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.23

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 356688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

