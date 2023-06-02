VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

