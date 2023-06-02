Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 12,385 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 459,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 139,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LU. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Lufax Stock Up 9.0 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.