Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,235 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

