Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enel Chile by 97.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enel Chile by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile Stock Up 2.0 %

ENIC opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3076 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

