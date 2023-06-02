Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

LEV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of 186.19 and a beta of 2.12. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

