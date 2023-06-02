Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,729 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

