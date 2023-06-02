Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,221 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

