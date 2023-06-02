Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,733 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP grew its position in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after buying an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 1,780,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 334,821 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

