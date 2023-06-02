Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,673 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

