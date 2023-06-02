Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.