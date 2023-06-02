Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

CEMEX Trading Up 1.1 %

CEMEX Profile

NYSE:CX opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.