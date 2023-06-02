Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

