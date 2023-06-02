Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

