Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $45,000 Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

