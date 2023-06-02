Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

