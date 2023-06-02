Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,102 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $208,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

