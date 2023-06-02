Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $109,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after buying an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after buying an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.56 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

