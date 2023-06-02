Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock

AM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

