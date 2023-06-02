Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.36.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
