Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $79,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

PRQR stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

