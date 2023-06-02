Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of GOL opened at $3.45 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

