Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $87,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after buying an additional 503,119 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,642 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

