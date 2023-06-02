Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

