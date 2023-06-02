Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $10.43 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

