Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of KC stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.