Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,702,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 154,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 591,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

