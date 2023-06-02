Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $16.62 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

