Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $10,330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $10,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 550.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 696,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Olaplex by 227.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,782 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

