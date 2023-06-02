Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,773 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,226,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 436,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.