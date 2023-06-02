Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

