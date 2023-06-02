Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $66,713.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 1.4 %

IOT stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

