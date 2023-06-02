Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Under Armour by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,767,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 867,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

