Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 777,084 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

BHC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bausch Health Companies

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.