Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 25,995 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $484.12 million, a P/E ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.46. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.