Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 26,675 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Affirm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affirm by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of AFRM opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.