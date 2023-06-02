Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $29,049,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TCN opened at $8.05 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

