Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.17.

VEEV stock opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

