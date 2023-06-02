Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.17.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $198.13 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

