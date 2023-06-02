Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $226.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.17.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $198.13 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

