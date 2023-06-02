Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,171 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

