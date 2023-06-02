Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 59,027 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 446.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

OPI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $342.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

