Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Chemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Up 2.3 %

CC stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

