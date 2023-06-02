Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 130,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

