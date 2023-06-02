Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,217 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,185,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

