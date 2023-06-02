Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,823 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TMST stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $749.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

