Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,679,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

