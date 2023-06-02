Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 45,021 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

